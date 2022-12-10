Ex-cop tasked with safeguarding Jews arrested in German coup plot

Michael Fritsch was a senior police officer until his sacking over Covid denialism

A former police officer once tasked with overseeing security arrangements to safeguard Jewish communities in Germany from Islamist and neo-Nazi terrorist threats was linked to a foiled coup plot, the Guardian reported on Friday.

The alleged plotters are believed to be supporters of the "Citizens of the Reich" (Reichsbuerger), an ideological movement that encompasses far-right extremists, conspiracy theorists and gun enthusiasts.

The Reichsbuerger generally believe in the continued existence of the pre-World War I German Reich, or empire, under a monarchy and several groups have declared their own "states."

Michael Fritsch, 58, was a senior officer in the Hanover police force until he was suspended from duty in 2020 and later terminated over appearances at rallies organized by Covid deniers. He subsequently ran for parliament for DieBasis, the political wing of the Covid-denying Querdenker movement. His legal appeals process against his sacking is still outstanding.

It is understood that at one point he was charged with boosting the security arrangements for Jewish communities following a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, which have increased steadily in Germany in recent years. In 2019 alone, some 2,030 anti-Semitic offenses were recorded, a 13 percent increase on the previous year.

Fritsch was arrested together with his partner Melanie Ritter. More than 20 other suspects were arrested in raids earlier in the week, including celebrity chef Frank Heppner.

The plotters allegedly wanted to install Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, a 71-year-old businessman, as the head of a new government. Although Germany abolished any formal role for royalty over a century ago, Reuss continues to use the title of “prince” due to his descent from the formerly noble House of Reuss.