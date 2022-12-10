French Holocaust denier rejects extradition move from Scotland

Vincent Reynouard's track record of Holocaust denial goes back to his student days in 1991

A prominent French Holocaust denier, who fled the country after being convicted under anti-Nazi laws, does not consent to be extradited to France, an Edinburgh court heard Thursday.

Vincent Reynouard, 53, who was excused from attending his preliminary extradition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, was arrested in the fishing town of Anstruther, just north of the Scottish capital, in November.

"Mr Reynouard does not consent to extradition to France," his lawyer, who asked not to be named, told the court. Sheriff Norman McFadyen agreed to continue the case until January 12. A full extradition hearing is due to take place in February.

Reynouard has reportedly been living in Anstruther under a false name.

He is sought by France's central office for combating crimes against humanity, known by its initials OCLCH. Holocaust denial has been a criminal offence in France since 1990, and Reynouard was convicted on numerous occasions.

As a student in 1991, he was convicted for distributing revisionist literature. In 2001, he was suspended as a school math teacher for printing and distributing Holocaust-denying pamphlets and setting homework involving counting concentration camp victims.

In 2007, while working as a chemical engineer, Reynouard was sentenced to one year in prison and fined 10,000 euros for Holocaust denial after writing a pamphlet claiming the death of six million Jews during World War II was "impossible."