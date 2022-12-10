It isn't immediately clear whether a suspect was arrested

A hostage situation was under way in the eastern city of Dresden following reports of shots being fired on Saturday morning, German police said, before saying it has ended.

"Two outwardly uninjured people are in our care,” they added. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect had been arrested."

Dresden police separately confirmed that a 62-year-old woman was found dead in another part of the city Saturday. Her 40-year-old son was named as a suspect. Police declined to confirm whether there was a connection between the killing and the hostage-taking.

In earlier statements, police urged people to avoid an area in the city center and ordered the Christmas market to remain closed.

Radio Dresden earlier reported that shots had been fired at a building near the main train station.

German daily Bild reported that an armed man had killed a woman, then stormed a local radio station and fired shots before fleeing into a shopping mall where he took several hostages.