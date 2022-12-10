NATO chief fears Ukraine war could ‘become full-fledged’

'If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong. We are working every day to avoid that'

The head of NATO voiced concern over the fighting in Ukraine spiraling into a “full-fledged” war between his alliance bloc and Russia, in an interview released Friday.

“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Norway’s NRK broadcaster. “It’s a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spread into a major war between NATO and Russia,” he said.

“We are working every day to avoid that.”

Heavy fighting continued on Friday in eastern and southern Ukraine, mostly in regions that Russia illegally annexed in September. Ukrainians say they are fighting for freedom against an unwanted invader and aggressor.

“There is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility,” Stoltenberg continued in the interview, adding that it was important to avoid a conflict “that involves more countries in Europe and becomes a full-fledged war in Europe.”

Moscow has repeatedly accused NATO countries of effectively becoming a party to the conflict by providing Ukraine with military aid – including weapons, intelligence, and training its troops. Also on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Moscow was considering what he described as the U.S. concept of a preemptive strike.

“Speaking about a disarming strike, maybe it’s worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our U.S. counterparts, their ideas of ensuring their security,” he told reporters.