4 charged in European Parliament-Qatar corruption probe

Four people were charged in Belgium on Sunday over allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Gulf Arab state to influence decisions in the European Parliament.

Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized $631,800 in Brussels on Friday as part of the investigation into money laundering and corruption. Six people were initially detained, but only four were charged by a Belgian judge.

A source familiar with the matter said Eva Kaili, a Greek lawmaker and vice president of the European legislative body, was one of the four people arrested and charged over the weekend. On Monday, Greece froze Kaili’s assets.

Prosecutors said they suspected for months that a Gulf state was trying to influence decisions in Brussels, and another source with knowledge of the case said that state was World Cup host Qatar.

A Qatar official denied accusations of possible misconduct, calling the reported claims “baseless and gravely misinformed.”

Over the weekend, the European Parliament said it suspended the powers and duties of Greek socialist Kaili, in light of the investigation. Her PASOK party also said it would expel Kaili from its ranks.

"This is an unbelievable incident which has to be cleared up completely with the full force of law," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Monday. "This is about the credibility of Europe, so this has to trigger consequences in various areas."