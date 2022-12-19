Menorah photographed in 1931 on windowsill of Jewish family's apartment across from Nazi swastika flag

A Jewish heirloom at the center of one of the most searing images of the Nazis' rise has returned to Germany, as political leaders pledged on Monday to combat a resurgence of antisemitism.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined in the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah , a nine-branched candelabrum used during the so-called Festival of Lights, which belonged to the Posners, a German Jewish family.

In 1931, a rabbi's wife, Rachel Posner, photographed the family's brass menorah on their windowsill in the northern port city of Kiel.

Opposite their apartment was the Nazi party's regional headquarters with a large swastika flag hanging menacingly from the facade.

On the back of the snapshot Rachel wrote an inscription: "The flag says 'death to Judaism,' the light says 'Judaism will live for ever.'"

The image came to stand for the looming threat to Europe's Jews -- six million of whom would perish in the Holocaust -- but also Jewish resilience.

Steinmeier said at the sundown ceremony at Berlin's Bellevue palace that the lighting of the menorah filled him with "deep gratitude and humility and above all, happiness."

He thanked the Posner family for their "generosity" in sharing their family history on what was certain to also be a "painful" visit to Germany from Israel.

Yehuda Mansbach, the couple's grandson, wept openly after lighting the two candles.

Steinmeier called the rebirth of Jewish life in Germany after the Holocaust a "miracle," noting that there were now menorahs glowing in "tens of thousands of windows" across the country this Hanukkah.

"This light is a strong societal symbol against hatred," he said, symbols that were "bitterly necessary" due to "growing anti-Semitism."

"Each of us must stand up against every form of antisemitism," he said. "No one must look away. And our state, our authorities must be vigilant, and relentless in prosecuting crimes."