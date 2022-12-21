Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Russia, Ukraine

Belarus restricts entry, temporary stay, and movement in the Gomel region – where it has been staging so-called 'anti-sabotage drills' for months

Belarus on Wednesday announced a temporary restriction of access to parts of its southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed deeper military cooperation with Minsk.

The Belarusian government said on its website that it would “temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay, and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky, and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region,” where Belarus has been staging so-called “anti-sabotage drills” for months. In February, shortly after Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for their attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, and there has been growing joint military activity between the neighboring countries in recent months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus on Monday, his first trip to the country since 2019, raising fears in Kyiv and the West that he intends to pressure Russia's fellow former Soviet ally to open a new invasion front against Ukraine.

But Kyiv dismissed the meeting as political theater: “The Putin and Lukashenko meeting is another dance they have performed. According to the available information, no critical decisions were made at this meeting. Whatever happens, we are ready for any scenario," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Putin called Moscow and Minsk the "closest allies and strategic partners" but said rumors that Russia sought to take over Belarus came from "ill-wishers.”

"Russia has no interest in absorbing anyone, this would simply make no sense," Putin said.

In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price scoffed at Putin's remarks: "I think a statement like that has to be treated as the height of irony coming from a leader who is seeking at the present moment – right now – to violently absorb his other, peaceful next-door neighbor.”