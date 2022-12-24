Kurds gather to protest deadly Paris attack by self-professed 'racist'

The 69-year-old French gunman told investigators he was racist

Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in a racially motivated attack. Friday's murders caused particular dismay in the Kurdish community as it prepared to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the killings of three Kurdish women in Paris.

The 69-year-old white French gunman told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said Saturday. The shots at the center and a nearby hairdressing salon shortly before midday on Friday caused panic in the trendy 10th district of the French capital, a bustling area of shops and restaurants that is home to a large Kurdish population.

Thousands gathered Saturday at the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris, waving a colorful spectrum of flags representing Kurdish rights groups, political parties and other causes. The gathering was largely peaceful but some youths threw projectiles and skirmished with police firing tear gas. Some protesters shouted slogans against the Turkish government.

French President Emmanuel Macron said "the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris" and ordered the Paris police chief to meet with leaders of the Kurdish community on Saturday.

"We know that we are under threat, Kurds in general, Kurdish activists and militants. France owes us protection," Berivan Firat, a spokesperson for the CDK-F told BFM TV.