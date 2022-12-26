More than 50 injured as train spills ammonia in Serbia

Seven people were hospitalized, with the spill causing several vehicles to crash on a major highway

More than 50 people were poisoned after a train spilled its ammonia cargo in Serbia, according to officials Sunday.

A derailment in the southeastern city of Pirot caused “51 cases of poisoning,” Mayor Vladan Vasic said at a press conference.

Seven people were hospitalized, he said.

The incident forced authorities to close a major highway despite Christmas, when traffic is particularly busy. A number of cars crashed due to low visibility from the leak, according to Serbian state media.

The ammonia caused “the dispersion of a large amount of gas into the atmosphere,” the Serbian interior ministry said.

Authorities have told residents to stay in their homes, as Pirot declared a state of emergency.

The train was carrying toxic chemicals from Bulgaria, officials said.