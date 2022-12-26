Turkey summons French envoy after Paris shooting, as protests continue

'We decided to come as soon as we heard about Friday's terrorist attack. We are afraid of the Turkish community and secret services.'

Turkey on Monday summoned its French envoy over “anti-Turkey propaganda” following the killing of three Kurds in Paris last week, as protests continued into Monday over the fatal shooting.

Friday's shooting was followed by days of protests by Kurdish groups and their supporters in the French capital. Some of the protesters waved flags of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) – designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies – while others held banners with slogans accusing Ankara of being a killer state and connected to the violent incident.

A Turkish diplomatic source said the French ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry for allegedly failing to stop the “black propaganda” promoted by the PKK.

"We expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by PKK circles against our country and with the fact that the French government and some politicians are used as a tool in this propaganda," the source said, saying the PKK’s false allegations were used "by French government officials and some politicians" against Ankara.

"We expect France to act prudently in the face of the aforementioned incident," the source added.

Turkey's relations with France have been stained by their opposing stances on the conflict in Syria and a range of other regional disputes.

The suspect of the shooting near a Kurdish cultural center, a 69-year-old French man, confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners and spent nearly a day in a psychiatric facility before being returned to police custody on Sunday, authorities said.

Protests spilled into Monday as hundreds of people marched in Paris, some chanting "our martyrs do not die" in Kurdish and demanding "truth and justice.”

"We decided to come as soon as we heard about Friday's terrorist attack," a young woman told AFP. "We are afraid of the Turkish community and secret services."