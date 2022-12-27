Serbia troops on 'highest level' of alert over latest Kosovo tensions

Relations strained between Balkan countries over recent shootings and blockades

Serbian armed forces were on "the highest level" of alert, Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said Monday, highlighting the Balkan country's increasingly strained relations with neighboring Kosovo over recent shootings and blockades.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognize it and encouraged Kosovo 's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy Pristina's authority -- especially in the north where ethnic Serbs make up the majority.

The Serbian army has been put on a heightened state of alert over tensions with Kosovo multiple times in recent years -- the last time in November after claiming that several drones entered Serbian airspace from Kosovo .

On December 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo set up barricades to protest against the arrest of an ex-policeman suspected of being involved in attacks against ethnic Albanian police officers.

On Monday, the NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR said that they were investigating a shooting incident in the tense northern region of Kosovo. The took place on Sunday evening in the town of Zubin Potok where ethnic Serbs were manning road barricades. KFOR said that there were no injuries from the incident.

NATO intervention ended the Kosovo war that lasted from February 28, 1998 until June 11, 1999. More than 13,000 people died in the Kosovo war.