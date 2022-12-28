Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals against conviction

During her trial, Irmgard Furchner declared herself 'sorry for everything that had happened'

A 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary has filed an appeal against her conviction of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people, a German court said Wednesday.

Irmgard Furchner was the first woman in decades to be tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes.

She was last week handed a two-year suspended sentence for her role in what prosecutors called the "cruel and malicious murder" of prisoners at the Stutthof camp in occupied Poland.

But her defense, as well as a co-plaintiff, have since "filed an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court against the judgment of the regional court of Itzehoe," said a spokeswoman for the court in a statement.

The legal challenge could only question if the award had been based on a violation of the law, said the spokeswoman.

The supreme court would examine if "proceedings have been conducted properly and substantive law has been applied correctly," she said, adding that evidence would not be taken again.

Last year, she was charged with 11,412 counts of accessory to murder and 18 additional counts of accessory to attempted murder.

Furchner was a secretary and stenographer at the camp, where she worked for camp commandant Paul-Werner Hoppe. Stutthof was the first Nazi concentration camp set up outside of Germany's borders and was in operation from 1939 until 1945 when it was the last camp liberated by the Allies. More than 60,000 prisoners died at the camp during the period that it was operational, including some 28,000 Jews.