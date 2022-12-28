Germany warns of tensions on Serbia-Kosovo border, Russia backs Serbs

'Serbia is defending the rights of Serbs who live nearby in difficult conditions. Naturally, they react harshly when these rights are violated'

Germany on Wednesday warned Serbia that ramping up its military presence near the border with Kosovo sends the “wrong signal,” while Russia voiced its support for “the rights of the Serbs.”

Relations between the two Balkan countries have been increasingly strained over recent shootings and blockades. Earlier this week, the Serbian army was put on a heightened state of alert after Serbs in northern Kosovo protested against the arrest of an ex-policeman suspected of being involved in attacks against ethnic Albanian police officers.

Berlin said it was "very concerned" by the escalating tensions in northern Kosovo, and urged Belgrade to help remove "illegal" barricades set up by Serbs there.

"Nationalist rhetoric that we have heard from Serbia in the last few weeks is completely unacceptable," added foreign ministry spokesman Christofer Burger, adding: "The heightened military presence near the Serbian border to Kosovo sends a completely wrong signal.”

Meanwhile, Moscow said it “supports” its ally Serbia in “all the actions that are being taken.”

"Russia is very closely following what is happening and how the rights of the Serbs are ensured," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Serbia is a sovereign country and it is fundamentally wrong to look for some kind of destructive influence of Russia here.”

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognize it and encouraged Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy Pristina's authority – especially in the north where they make up the majority. Serbs account for about 120,000 of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is predominantly ethnic Albanians.

According to Peskov, "Serbia is defending the rights of Serbs who live nearby in difficult conditions. Naturally, they react harshly when these rights are violated."