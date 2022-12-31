Former pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican announces

The Pope made the unusual decision to step down as the head of the Catholic Church in 2013

Former pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign as head of the Catholic Church since the Middle Ages, died on Saturday aged 95, the Vatican announced.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

The first German pope for 1,000 years, Benedict visited his homeland three times and confronted his country's dark past when he visited the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz. Calling himself "a son of Germany," he prayed and asked why God was silent when millions of Jews were murdered there during World War Two.

However the Jewish world, and many Catholics, were outraged in 2009 after he lifted the excommunication of four traditionalist bishops, one of whom was a notorious Holocaust denier. He later said the Vatican should have researched him better on the Internet.

Jews took offence again in December 2009 when he re-started the process of putting his wartime predecessor Pius XII, accused by some Jews of turning a blind eye to the Holocaust, back on the road to sainthood after a two-year pause for reflection.

However, he managed to overcome the tensions with Jews, when, in 2011, he dismissed allegations Jews were responsible for Christ's death, repudiating the concept of collective Jewish guilt that haunted Christian-Jewish relations for centuries.