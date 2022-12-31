Russia's Putin slams West for hypocrisy, aggression in NYE address

'It was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps toward gaining full sovereignty of Russia and powerful consolidation of our society'

In his New Year’s Eve address, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Saturday lashed out at the West for its aggression and using its war in Ukraine to undermine Moscow.

Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine cast a dark shadow on Russia as the world enters 2023. Cities curtailed festivities and fireworks, and an exiled Russian news outlet played a video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – a former popular comedian – telling jokes on a Russian TV station’s New Year’s show a decade ago, AP News reported.

During a nine-minute video broadcast on TV as Russians counted down the final minutes of 2022, Putin accused the West of “cynically” using the conflict in Ukraine and “its people to weaken and split Russia.”

“It was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps toward gaining full sovereignty of Russia and powerful consolidation of our society,” the Russian leader said, echoing his repeated claim that Moscow had to invade its neighbor because it threatened Russia’s security.

“The West lied about peace, but was preparing for aggression, and today it admits it openly, no longer embarrassed.” Putin continued. “We have never allowed anyone and will not allow anyone to do this.”

Russia has justified its invasion by saying that Ukraine persecuted Russian speakers in its eastern Donbas region, which has been partly under the control of Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.

“For years, the Western elites hypocritically assured all of us of their peaceful intentions, including the resolution of the most difficult conflict in the Donbas,” Putin said.