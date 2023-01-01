Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club

Balkan nation bids farewell to its kuna currency and becomes the 20th member of the eurozone

Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe's passport-free zone -- two major milestones for the country after joining the European Union nearly a decade ago.

At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th member of the eurozone.

It is now the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen zone, the world's largest, which enables more than 400 million people to move freely around its members.

"It is the season of new beginnings. And there is no place in Europe where this is more true than here in Croatia ," tweeted EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, as she arrived in Croatia to mark the occasion.

She met Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar at a border crossing with EU member Slovenia, and was then to head on to Zagreb.

The last country to join the Eurozone currency was Lithuania in 2015. After Croatia, just seven countries in the EU bloc still use their own currencies -- Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

Located in the northwestern part of the Balkan peninsula, Croatia hopes that the move will help it gain more financial security and lead to a better quality of life for its citizens. It will also benefit tourists coming from other EU countries who won't have to exchange their money.