Italy: Israeli woman stabbed at Rome train station

The police are leaning toward an attempted robbery but a religious and racist motive is not being excluded

A 24-year-old Israeli girl was stabbed in Rome and is currently in serious condition, hospitalized at the Umberto I Polyclinic, but her life is not in danger, local media reported Sunday evening.

According to the information, the attack took place on Saturday evening around 9.45 p.m. at Termini station: the young woman was allegedly stabbed several times by an unknown person, while she was in front of the ticket machines near the signs indicating the platforms departure. She was rescued by 118 and rushed to the polyclinic.

One of the shots lacerated her liver, and she underwent X-ray treatment on Saturday night. The woman was also wounded in a lung, but less seriously. On Sunday, she was admitted for emergency surgery.

The assailant fled toward Via Giolitti and the police are trying to define the circumstances of the incident. The first hypothesis examined by the investigators is that of an attempted theft, but the religious and racist motive is not excluded for the moment.

The girl, in Italy for tourism, bought a ticket to return to Tel Aviv as soon as possible. A video of the assault is circulating on social media. Police are investigating whether surveillance cameras inside the station captured the attack.