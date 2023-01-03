UK to classify Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terrorist group

Iran behind more than 10 plots against people in the UK in 2022, according to British Mi5 head

The United Kingdom will declare Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist group in the coming weeks, The Telegraph said Monday.

Like for terrorist groups Al Qaeda and others, it will be illegal to be a member of the IRGC, display its symbols in public or attend any meetings.

Mi5 director Ken McCallum said in November that the group was behind 10 plots to kill or abduct people in the UK since January of last year.

UK Security Minister Ted Tugendhat said last month that, despite McCallum’s announcement, Iran continued plotting against targets in the UK.

The US has labeled the IRGC as a terrorist organization since April 2019 under former US president Donald Trump.

Canada banned top past and present members of the IRGC’s leadership from entering the country last October.

The move comes as Western countries impose harsher and harsher responses to Iran's violent and deadly crackdown on protesters. Thousands have been arrested since mass demonstrations erupted last September in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman who died in the custody of Iran's modesty police.

Several of those arrested were dual British-Iranian nationals, further raising tensions between the two countries.