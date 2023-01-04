Germany rejects Polish demands for WWII compensation

Polish diplomats took the case to the UN, asking for the organization’s 'cooperation and support'

Berlin refused to negotiate on Poland’s request to compensate nearly $1,3 trillion for damage caused during World War II, the country’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the Polish ministry, the "German government does not intend to open negotiations on this matter."

"According to the German government, the case of reparations and compensation for war damage remains closed," the ministry’s press release said.

Polish diplomats on Tuesday took the case to the UN, asking for the organization’s “cooperation and support.” They underlined that their country, which saw nearly 40 percent of its cultural property destroyed and 50 percent of its territory handed over to the Soviet Union as the result of the war, should be compensated for the damage caused “by aggression and occupation by the Germans.”

Berlin in turn argues the matter was closed in 1953, when Warsaw dropped its demands for reparations, which it claims has been done under Moscow’s pressure. Earlier in October, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during her visit to Poland that her country had already assumed "its historical responsibility" and "from the point of view of the federal government, the question of reparations was closed".

Work on the reparations report in Poland began in 2017, when the conservative government insisted that Germany had a "moral duty" to compensate Warsaw for the losses of the war. In September, Poland's government estimated the financial cost of those losses to be $1.3 trillion. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said that his country should demand reparations not only from Germany, but also from Russia.