In Romania, watchdogs have blamed the Bucharest city council for its refusal to dismantle a bust of Mircea Vulcanescu, a former finance minister in the country's pro-Nazi government during World War II.

The General Council of Bucharest on Wednesday voted against a plan to remove the monument from Saint Stefan Park in the Romanian capital. The resolution, which attracted national attention and was initiated by a city councilor from the center-right Liberal National Party, failed to pass due to the abstention of a majority of councilors.

MP Antonio Andrusceac, from the far-right and nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians party, was present during the vote and accused the Elie Wiesel Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania — a public institution which defends the long-standing removal of monuments honoring Nazi figures and collaborators — of attempting to "rewrite Romania's history and demolish the cult of its heroes and martyrs."

The Elie Wiesel Institute sees in this refusal a violation of a law adopted by the Romanian Parliament in 2002 and revised in 2015, which makes it illegal to glorify personalities guilty of crimes against humanity. Preserving the Vulcanescu bust, the Wiesel Institute added in a statement on Wednesday, is also at odds with a national strategy to combat antisemitism adopted by Romania in 2021.

"During World War II, Mircea Vulcanescu was part of Marshal Antonescu's government which legislated and implemented antisemitic legislation and measures that culminated in the Romanian Holocaust," Maximilian Marco Katz, director of the Center for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism in Romania, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Ion Antonescu, prime minister of Romania in the early 1940s, sided with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during the war. Vulcanescu was sentenced to 8 years in prison in 1946 for collaboration with Nazi Germany. Several historians and intellectuals, as well as nationalist groups claim that he had protested against some of the antisemitic measures. Between 280,000 and 380,000 Romanian Jews were killed in the Holocaust.