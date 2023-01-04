Palestinian lawyer urges France to ‘pressure’ Israel into reversing expulsion

France didn’t 'work enough to help me and my cause' and opted not to use 'means of pressure' at its disposal

Palestinian-French lawyer Salah Hamouri called on France to force Israel to reverse his deportation from Jerusalem over suspicions of his ties to a banned militant group, urging authorities “to use the best means of pressure so that I can go back home.”

Hamouri landed in Paris on December 18 after months of legal wrangling, despite France's public opposition to his expulsion over what Israel says his connection to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) – considered a terror group by Israel, the United States, and the European Union.

The lawyer has also worked for Adameer, a rights group that helps Palestinian prisoners whom Israel banned for alleged ties to the PFLP.

In an interview with AP News earlier this week, Hamouri France didn’t “work enough to help me and my cause” and opted not to use “means of pressure” at its disposal.

France’s Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s deportation of Hamouri, saying it has “taken full action, including at the highest level of the state,” to ensure his rights are respected, receives due process, and lead “a normal life in Jerusalem.”

Hamouri spent seven years in prison after being convicted of an alleged plot to kill a prominent Jewish rabbi, but was released in a 2011 prisoner swap with Gaza’s extremist Hamas group.

He wasn’t charged or convicted in the most recent legal proceedings against him. But Israel has claimed he continued to be active with the banned group, stripped him of residency, and placed him last March in administrative detention — a status that allows Israel to hold suspected militants without charging them or putting them on trial.