Estonia to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Estonia will become the first country in Europe to do so

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in an interview on Wednesday that his country is developing a legal basis to transfer to Ukraine Russian assets frozen under the EU sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of the neighboring state.

A draft proposal will be presented to the Estonian government next month, according to the minister. If approved, Estonia will become the first country to transfer the sanctioned assets, following months of Kyiv’s calls for its allies to use the frozen funds to rebuild Ukraine.

"This will set a precedent in international law. The same applies to the creation of an extraordinary tribunal to hold the Russian Federation accountable for crimes of aggression. This is certainly a step that will significantly weaken Russia, deter the aggressor, and therefore there is a political justification for it,” Reinsalu said.

He added that both money and physical assets, including real estate, should be considered under the legislation. According to local media, over 90 percent of the frozen assets in Estonia, estimated at tens of millions of dollars, belong to two Russian oligarchs - Andrei Melnichenko and Vyacheslav Kantor.

"The fact that assets may be held in other items, whether immovable or movable, should not in itself prevent this scheme from being implemented," said Reinsalu, adding that the European Commission is also working to find a “pan-European solution.”

While it is challenging under the EU legislation to seize and transfer assets from a foreign state, Russia’s violation of the international law in Ukraine could provide the necessary justification for the move. The general principle of the international law implies that the aggressor that caused the damage has to pay reparations.

"I think that, on the basis of this principle, it is legally possible and politically imperative to do so," noted Reinsalu.

Since the beginning of the war, the European Union has frozen Kremlin’s assets worth over $18 billion, with additional $318 billion in the Russian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves. Kyiv estimates the damages caused by Moscow’s invasion at $370 billion.