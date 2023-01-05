Nobel Prize winner faces trial in Belarus over anti-gov protests

'This is a political trial for a Nobel laureate, which has nothing to do with law'

Jailed Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski went on trial in Minsk on Thursday in what supporters consider a bid to clamp down on human rights.

Bialiatski, who was co-awarded last year's Nobel Peace Prize, founded Viasna (Spring), the authoritarian country's most prominent rights group, in 1996. He and his associates Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich could be seen in the defendants' cage in the courtroom at the start of the hearing, in images released by Russian news agency RIA Novosti showed.

The three face up to 12 years in prison if convicted on charges of financing anti-government protests, to which all three plead not guilty.

They were arrested in the wake of massive protests against the regime in 2020 when President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in elections denounced as fraudulent by the international community.

The 2020 demonstrations persisted for several months, the largest wave of unrest to hit Belarus, and authorities took harsh action. More than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands were beaten by police. Backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko, in office since 1994, has since cracked down on the opposition movement, suppressing independent media and jailing his critics or pushing them into exile.

The charges in the trial are connected to Viasna providing money to political prisoners and helping pay their legal fees. But Bialiatski, Stefanovich, and Labkovich have been in detention since July 2021, initially on charges of tax evasion.

“This is a political trial for a Nobel laureate, which has nothing to do with law,” said Viasna lawyer Pavel Sapelko.

Rights group Amnesty International called the trial a "blatant act of injustice" and "revenge for their activism.”

Lukashenko's "administration is particularly vengeful against human rights activists and the outcome of the 'trial' seems destined to be cruel," Amnesty added.