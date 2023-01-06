Britain left reeling in wake of revelations from Prince Harry's bombshell book

Harry alleges that William, his 'beloved brother and arch-nemesis,' knocked him to the floor in a fight over relationship with Meghan Markle

Many in Britain were left staggered in the wake of explosive revelations contained in Prince Harry's memoir Spare, which divulges in scandalous detail the break down of Harry and his brother Prince William's relationship. The book recounts a longstanding sibling rivalry that aggravated after Harry began a relationship with American actress Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018.

The book was due to be published next week yet after the Guardian newspaper printed leaked extracts on Thursday almost every national newspaper in the UK featured explosive allegations from the memoir. The fallout is likely to reduce the possibility of a reconciliation between the Sussexes — Harry and Meghan's official title — and the rest of the British royal family.

Among other things, Harry says that his brother Prince William knocked him to the floor during an argument over his wife Meghan. Harry wrote that his brother lashed out after calling Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive," saying "I saw this red mist in him. He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to.”

He also discloses how he and William begged their father Prince Charles — now King Charles III — not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort.

The memoir gives a personal account of events such as Harry's struggles dealing with the death of his mother, Princess Diana and his time in the military - when he said he killed 25 Taliban insurgents while serving in Afghanistan.

Harry told Britain's ITV television that he wanted his brother back, but the royals were treating him and Meghan as "villains."