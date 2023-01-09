Jewish treasure from World War II discovered at construction site in Poland

The objects will be handed over to the city's archeology museum

About 400 objects that were hidden away by their Jewish owners during World War II have been discovered during renovation work in a courtyard in Lodz, central Poland, local media reported Sunday.

According to historians, these items that were apparently buried by owners in the hope of collecting them back include sacred vessels and items used in daily life. These are mainly silver dishes, menorahs (seven-branched candelabrum) and glass containers for cosmetics, according to the regional office for the preservation of historical objects. Experts from the office said on Facebook that the items will be handed over to the city's archeology museum.

https://www.facebook.com/JewishProjects/photos/a.1472404959695139/3509607632641518 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The hiding place was discovered in December and two of the hanukkiahs (Hanukkah menorah) were lit on December 22 during the Hanukkah holiday organized by the city's Jewish community. The address of 23 Polnoczna Street, where the objects were found, was just outside the perimeter of the Lodz ghetto, which the Nazi occupiers established in the city in February 1940.

More than 200,000 Jews from all over Europe passed through it until August 1944. Most of them died in the ghetto or in concentration camps.