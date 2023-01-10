Europe reacts to Iranian executions with anger - and by summoning envoys

The Islamic Republic hanged two men over allegedly killing a member of the paramilitary Basij force and four executed so far in total

Iran is increasingly under pressure. The Ayatollah regime executed two protesters on Saturday night as the crackdown on those who take to the streets and demonstrate against the government continues, prompting several European countries to summon Iranian ambassadors for a dressing down.

The number of those executed by the Iranian regime for their involvement in the anti-government protests sweeping the county for almost four months is growing. Last weekend, the Islamic Republic hanged two men over allegedly killing a member of the paramilitary Basij force. Four have been executed so far, but 17 are on death row after three more were sentenced on Monday.

And the world is reacting. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated: “I have furthermore given instructions today for the Iranian ambassador to be summoned to the Foreign Office once again to make it unmistakably clear that the brutal repression, oppression and terror against their own population, as well as the recent two executions, will not remain without consequence."

John MACDOUGALL / AFP German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a joint press conference at the Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany, on January 9, 2023.

And Germany is not alone. Other European countries have also summoned Iranian ambassadors for a dressing down or are planning to.

On Monday, both the United Kingdom and France summoned senior Iranian envoys. Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands have already announced that the respective Iranian ambassadors to their countries will be called in.

The council of EU Foreign Affairs is slated to prepare a new package of sanctions on the Iranian regime in its next meeting, according to the Dutch Foreign Minister.

Besides its crackdown on the protests, Iran's involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine is also closely watched, as Iran has been known to supply Russia with military drones.

"If in the course of that work, we are in a position to determine that the Iranian Government as a whole or that senior Iranian officials are complicit or responsible for war crimes, we will work to hold them to account as well,” explained Ned Price, U.S. Department of State Spokesman.

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that Iran is providing Russia with much-needed security assistance. The provision of lethal equipment that Russia is using every single day to target civilian infrastructure, to target energy infrastructure, to potentially even target civilians themselves."

While words and condemnations from the West will probably not lead to a change in the Islamic Republic's policies, sanctions might have an effect. The Iranian regime finds itself increasingly trapped both internationally and at home.