EU foreign chief invites Israel’s FM Cohen to Brussels, urges renewed talks

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday told the new Israeli foreign minister that the bloc wanted EU-Israel talks to continue after a frozen joint council resumed last year, and invited him to Brussels.

Talks between both sides took place in October as part of the EU-Israel Association Council after a decade-long pause since Israel ditched meetings over the EU's opposition to expanding settlements in the West Bank.

Borrell spoke with Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen by phone, his spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement. The two men agreed to meet "at the earliest possible opportunity… possibly at the Munich Security Conference in February.”

Stano added that Borrell also invited Cohen to Brussels.

Cohen joined Israel’s most right-wing government in history after Benjamin Netanyahu's victory in November's legislative elections. Netanyahu's return to power came less than two years after he was ousted from office in 2021 following 12 years in charge.

"In this first constructive exchange, (Borrell) expressed his and EU's wish to build on the recent momentum in EU-Israel relations, following October's resumption of the Association Council," Stano said. "In light of current developments, (Borrell) also recalled known EU positions on the need to avoid unilateral actions and expressed strong concerns about the high number of victims."

A surge in bloodshed last year saw at least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians killed across Israel and the West Bank, according to an AFP tally. Seven Palestinians have been killed since the start of this year in violence involving Israeli forces or civilians in the West Bank