Greece drops spying charges against migrant rescuers after 'sham' trial

A Greek court on Friday dropped espionage charges against 24 activists involved in rescuing migrants, after a lengthy trial denounced by rights groups as a sham.

In the ruling, the court admitted procedural faults, including insufficient translation of prosecution documents and a lack of access to interpreters for the defendants.

The activists are still facing an investigation on charges of human trafficking, money laundering, fraud, and the unlawful use of radio frequencies. Among those charged is Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini, whose family story and dramatic crossing of the Aegean Sea in 2015 inspired the Netflix film “The Swimmers.”

The ruling came just hours after the United Nations called for the charges to be dropped.

"Trials like this are deeply concerning because they criminalize lifesaving work and set a dangerous precedent," said Elizabeth Throssell, a spokesperson for the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The European Parliament had also branded the trial – which began in November 2021 – "the largest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe."

Some 50 humanitarian workers are currently facing prosecution in Greece, following a trend in Italy which has also criminalized the provision of aid to migrants. Greece's conservative government, elected in 2019, has vowed to make the country "less attractive" to migrants.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing Africa and the Middle East seek to enter Greece, Italy, and Spain in the hope of better lives in the European Union. Despite in-depth investigations by media and NGOs, alongside abundant testimony from alleged victims, Greek authorities have consistently denied pushing back people trying to land on its shores.