Italy's most wanted mafia boss arrested in Sicily

Italian anti-mafia police caught fugitive Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro on Monday, ending a 30-year chase for Italy's most wanted mobster.

A former trigger man who once reportedly boasted he could "fill a cemetery" with his victims, the 60-year-old Denaro is believed to have become the "boss of bosses" following the death of Salvatore "The Beast" Riina in November 2022.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Messina Denaro was the "most significant" mafia boss, and his arrest in his native Sicily was a "great victory" for the state in its war against organized crime. Meloni hailed the arrest as "a great victory for the state that shows it never gives up in the face of the mafia."

The mobster was nabbed "inside a sanitary structure in Palermo, where he had gone for therapeutic treatment," special operations commander Pasquale Angelosanto said in a video statement released by the police.

Messina Denaro had been number one on Italy's most-wanted list, but the only known photo of him dated back to the early 1990s. Prosecutors say he is a boss of Sicily's Cosa Nostra mafia. He has been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. Additionally, he is suspected of having been behind the 1993 bombings in Rome, Milan and Florence that killed ten people.

In 2015, police discovered he was communicating with his closest collaborators via the "pizzini" system, where tiny, folded paper notes were left under a rock at a farm in Sicily.