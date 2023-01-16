Rescue mission evacuates elderly Jews from Ukraine to Poland

‘The journey has been long and difficult, but now I am no longer afraid of dying of hunger, cold or a missile strike’

A rescue mission launched by the Chabad Jewish Community Center (JCC) brought dozens of elderly Jewish residents of Ukraine’s Kyiv to safety in Lodz, Poland.

Under constant Russian attacks and suffering from the cold due to regular power cuts, many of them were unwilling or unable to leave the Ukrainian capital, prompting the city's rabbi to organize their evacuation, at least for the winter months.

Spokesperson of JCC Chabad in Kyiv Jewish Elderly Relief Mission evacuating Ukrainain Jews from Kyiv to Lodz, Poland.

Despite the constant shelling, Lea, an 83-year-old widow who lives alone in kyiv, had decided to stay at home for health reasons. Emma, ​​70, had made the same choice. Both women have been rescued over the past two weeks as part of the special mission set up by the local Chabad movement.

“Temperatures have dropped to minus 10 degrees, and most homes in the city are left without heating due to long power outages,” said Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Jonathan Markowitz.

“In addition to the cold, water cuts and rising food prices are leaving many elderly people hungry. We have therefore decided to use unconventional measures to bring them to safety for the next few months,” he added.

Rabbi Markowitz said the project began by compiling a list of 400 elderly Jewish people who risked not making it through the winter if they stayed in Kyiv. These people at risk were evacuated from their homes to be accommodated in Poland for the winter.

The first mission saved dozens of them. After a long journey of about 20 hours, they were welcomed by the Jewish community of Lodz.

"The journey was long and difficult, but now I am no longer afraid of dying of hunger, cold or a missile strike," said Lea.