English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Previously unseen photos of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising discovered

i24NEWS

4 min read
Jews led to Umschlagplatz, photo taken through the window of St. Zofia, at the intersection of ul. Żelazna and Nowolipie, April 20, 1943.
ZL Grzywaczewski / from the family archive of Maciej Grzywaczewski, son of Leszek Grzywaczewski / photo from the negative: POLIN MuseumJews led to Umschlagplatz, photo taken through the window of St. Zofia, at the intersection of ul. Żelazna and Nowolipie, April 20, 1943.

The photos of the ghetto in flames and of the Jews being led to death, among others, found in Polish home

A negative, the only existing in the world, of the suppression of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising by the Germans in April 1943 was published on Monday in the Polish edition of the weekly Newsweek in Poland. 

The photos of the ghetto in flames and the Jews being led to death among others, known only in part to historians, were discovered among the family memories of Maciej Grzywaczewski in the property of his father, Zbigniew Grzywaczewski, firefighter and amateur photographer, who participated in putting out the fire that the Nazis started in the remnants of the warring ghetto. 

The original photographic film, among the dozen images already known from the archives of the Holocaust Museum in Washington, and those unknown, will be exhibited at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw, as part of a special exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Uprising.

Photo. ZL Grzywaczewski / from the family archives of Maciej Grzywaczewski, son of Leszek Grzywaczewski / photo from the negative: POLIN Museum Burning
Photo. ZL Grzywaczewski / from the family archives of Maciej Grzywaczewski, son of Leszek Grzywaczewski / photo from the negative: POLIN Museum BurningHouses abandoned by the Jewish population during the evacuation.
ZL Grzywaczewski / from the family archive of Maciej Grzywaczewski, son of Leszek Grzywaczewski / photo from the negative: POLIN Museum
ZL Grzywaczewski / from the family archive of Maciej Grzywaczewski, son of Leszek Grzywaczewski / photo from the negative: POLIN MuseumProbably a courtyard of a shed in the area of ​​Nowolipki/Nowolipie/Leszno streets (the exact location of the place is under discussion).
Z. L. Grzywaczewski / from the family archive of Maciej Grzywaczewski, son of Leszek Grzywaczewski / photo from the negative: POLIN Museum
Z. L. Grzywaczewski / from the family archive of Maciej Grzywaczewski, son of Leszek Grzywaczewski / photo from the negative: POLIN MuseumSt. Nalewki, in the Krasiński Garden, April-May 1943 photo
Maciek Jazwiecki/Polin Museum
Maciek Jazwiecki/Polin MuseumMaciej Grzywaczewski, son of the author and Zuzanna Schnepf-Kolacz, curator of the exhibition.
Musée Maciek Jazwiecki/Polin
Musée Maciek Jazwiecki/PolinThe negatives from the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of April 1943.

This article received 0 comments