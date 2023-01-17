Lambrecht will be replaced by Boris Pistorius, internal minister for the state of Lower Saxony

A resignation that does not come as too much of a surprise: Germany's defense minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned, after a series of PR blunders in her term, that lasted only a bit over year.

Her replacement will be Boris Pistorius, internal minister for the state of Lower Saxony.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed her achievements.

"I have worked well and gladly with Christine Lambrecht for many, many years. And now, during Russia's terrible war of aggression on Ukraine, the defense minister has shown tremendous commitment to ensuring that Germany moves on after decades of stagnation to be able to make the necessary changes vital for our country's defenses but also concretely for the support of Ukraine," Scholz said.

Stagnation in the German military is one of the biggest challenges for any German defense minister. The military is notoriously ill equipped and needs major reforms.

But Lambrecht became a subject of media focus for other reasons: In spring last year, she took her adult son with her on a helicopter to a meeting in northern Germany, from where he would continue to go on vacation on a nearby island. The son published a picture out of the helicopter on Instagram.

Then, on New Year's Eve, Lambrecht herself published a fatal video on her Twitter page: standing in Berlin during fireworks, she reminisced about the past year, and related to the war in Ukraine as a series of special impressions and meetings with interesting and great people. The clip went viral and was perceived as "tone deaf" by many critics. In her resignation letter, Lambrecht said the media focus on her did not allow fact-based reporting regarding the military – realizing that her persona would not be measured based on her performance in the defense ministry anymore.

Her resignation Monday came at crucial point in time: Since the onset of Russia's war in Ukraine, Germany has been criticized for its restrained approach toward weapon deliveries. Ukraine and its Western allies are asking Berlin to send Leopard battle tanks and are increasingly pressuring it.

''On the area of the Leopard coalition, I think as they are calling themselves, it has been reported that obviously, Poland is very keen to donate some Leopards, as is Finland who have expressed... all of this currently relies on the German government's decisions not only whether the Germans will supply their own Leopards but whether they will give permissions for others. I would urge my German colleagues to do that," said British Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

Earlier on Friday, the members of the NATO defense contact group will meet at the U.S. military base in Ramstein, Germany. There, high-level officials will discuss new weapon deliveries to Ukraine.

Scholz on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Pistorius and said that he was the right person for the job in "this era of change."