Ukraine's interior minister killed in Kyiv region helicopter crash

Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevheniy Yenin were killed in a helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the town Brovary, Kyiv region, police said on Wednesday.

A total of 18 people, including three children, were reported dead. The regional governor said 29 people were also hurt, including 15 children.

According to the head of national police, Igor Klymenko, among the dead are several top officials of the interior ministry, including a 42-year-old father of two, Monastyrsky. He was appointed interior minister in 2021 under President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As a result of the crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was killed. They were in the helicopter of the State Emergency Service," Klymenko said.

Officials said that at the time of the crash children and employees were in the kindergarten. The cause of the crash is not clear. According to adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry Anton Gerashchenko, three main versions are being considered by the authorities: sabotage, equipment malfunction and violation of safety rules.

The scene of the crash in Brovary is located some 12 miles northeast of Kyiv. Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of the town in the early days of Moscow's invasion until Russia's troops withdrew in early April.

The crash comes shortly after a deadly missile attack on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine that left at least 45 residents of an apartment block dead and 20 still missing. Kyiv has blamed the strike on Russia, while Moscow insists it was caused by Ukraine's air defense.