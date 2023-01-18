World’s oldest woman dies in France aged 118

'People say work kills, for me work kept me alive, I kept working until I was 108'

Frenchwoman Lucille Rendon, named the world's oldest person, died at the age of 118 on Tuesday.

A nun known as Sister Andre died in the nursing home, where she lived in Toulon, southern France. Born in 1904, a decade before World War I, she survived Covid in 2021.

After her recovery, she told BFMTV: "I was not afraid to die because I do not fear death. I am happy to be among you, but I would like to be somewhere else, to join my older brother and my grandparents".

She also told reporters that her work kept her active. Rendon worked as governess in Paris before being baptized at the age of 26 and joining the Daughters of Charity order of nuns at 41. She worked at a hospital in Vichy for 31 years before moving to Toulon.

“People say work kills, for me work kept me alive, I kept working until I was 108,” she said last April.

According to people who knew Lucille, in recent years she kept helping other elderly people who were younger than her, despite being blind and relying on a wheelchair. Before her, the title of the world’s oldest person held another Frenchwoman, Jeanne Calment. She died in 1997 at the age of 122, to this day holding the record of the longest lifespan.