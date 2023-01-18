World reacts to helicopter crash in Ukraine that left at least 18 people dead

Ukraine's interior minister Denys Monastyrsky was among those killed in the crash

Germany offered Ukraine assistance in investigating a helicopter crash near Kyiv on Wednesday that killed Ukraine's interior minister Denys Monastyrsky along with over a dozens others, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered his condolences.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement that she had sent her sympathies to the Ukrainian government "and offered Germany's support in identifying the causes of the helicopter crash."

Scholz later said in a tweet that the accident showed the "immense price" Ukraine was paying "in this war."

"Our thoughts on this sad day are with the victims' loved ones and the injured," as well as with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "who lost his interior minister today."

Israel's Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Yuli Edelstein has also sent his condolences to the "government and citizens of Ukraine in view of the terrible tragedy this morning."

Mariia Mezentseva, Chairwoman of the Ukrainian delegation to the Council Europe and member of Ukraine’s Parliament, spoke to i24NEWS from the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, saying that she still couldn’t believe that her colleagues were killed in the crash.

“Minister Denys Monastyrsky was my colleague in the parliament. He was my good friend with whom we implemented numerous laws, targeting European integration standards, international norms,” she said, adding that Monastyrsky “was very kind-hearted, very active,” available to his colleagues “24/7” and a “close counterpart of President Zelensky himself from the very beginning of the campaign.”

She noted that among other responsibilities Monastyrsky was dealing with war crimes committed by the Russian army in various regions of Ukraine.