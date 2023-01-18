Property of German Jews during Holocaust will be on display in Berlin's Bundestag

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan will inaugurate new exhibit next week in his first ever visit to Germany

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan will be making his first ever visit to Germany next week to inaugurate a new exhibit in Berlin featuring items that belonged to German Jews during the Holocaust.

The inauguration of the exhibit, titled "Sixteen Objects," will take place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. The property will be on display at the Bundestag, Germany's federal parliament in the capital.

"I travel to Germany for the first time in my life, well aware of my deep responsibility to the past as well as my commitment, more than ever before, to ensuring a better future," Dayan said. "The weight of the memory of the six million mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters – murdered less then eighty years ago simply because they were Jewish – is at the forefront of my responsibilities as the Chairman of Yad Vashem."

Gershon Elinson/Flash90 Dani Dayan

The items from each of Germany's sixteen federal states include a piano that belonged to the Margulies family and a childhood doll of Lore Mayerfeld with the pajamas she wore on the night of the Kristallnacht pogrom.

Yad Vashem's German Society initiated the exhibition to mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's national Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem.

"By connecting the personal stories of these objects with the current modern locations in Germany, the exhibition creates a bridge between the memory of the past to present and future societies," said the exhibition co-curators, Executive Director of the German Society for Yad Vashem Ruth Ur and Director of the Yad Vashem Artifacts Department Michael Tal.

The exhibition will be on display in Berlin for a month before heading to Essen to be exhibited at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Zollverein and then returning to Israel.