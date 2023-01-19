Germany recognizes mass killings of Iraq's Yazidis by Islamic State as 'genocide'

The jihadist group killed thousands Yazidis, enslaved 7,000 Yazidi women and girls, and displaced most of the community from ancestral home

Germany's lower house of parliament recognized on Thursday the 2014 massacre of Yazidis by Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Iraq as a "genocide," calling for measures to assist the besieged minority.

The motion was sponsored by the three parties in Germany's ruling coalition - the Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats - and the opposition conservative CDU/CSU bloc. The move was hailed by Yazidi community representatives.

"Today we remember what has been done to your people, to your sisters, mothers, fathers, brothers, children. But this commemoration is also a mandate for us," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. "A mandate not to stop searching for those who are still missing and displaced, probably 3,000."

The chamber "recognizes the crimes against the Yazidi community as genocide, following the legal evaluations of investigators from the United Nations," the resolution said, after similar moves by countries including Australia, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

It condemned "indescribable atrocities" and "tyrannical injustice" carried out by IS fighters "with the intention of completely wiping out the Yazidi community."

The Yazidi aid group HAWAR.help said the motion represented "more than a symbolic act."

"The survivors want nothing more than justice, for the world to see their suffering and for the perpetrators to be punished."

The jihadist group killed thousands of Yazidis, enslaved 7,000 Yazidi women and girls, and displaced most of the 550,000-strong community from their ancestral home in northern Iraq. The Yazidis are an ancient religious minority in eastern Syria and northwest Iraq, persecuted as "devil worshippers" by IS jihadists for their faith that combines Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish, and Muslim beliefs.