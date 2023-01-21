Director of Islamic Centre of England reportedly called anti-regime Iranians 'soldiers of Satan'

Iran’s notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has an outreach center in London, located in a historically Jewish district of the British capital, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Friday.

Tory lawmaker Alicia Kearns urged Downing Street to shutter the Islamic Centre of England (ICE) in Maida Vale after the center publicly supported the Iranian regime, notorious for its human rights violations and sponsorship of anti-Israeli terrorism.

According to the report, ICE director Seyed Moosavi referred to Iranians protesting against the mullah regime as “soldiers of Satan.”

The report follows a vote by members of the European Parliament to include the IRGC on the 27-nation bloc's terrorism list in "light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia." The vote is non-binding but comes with EU foreign ministers already due to discuss tightening sanctions on the Islamic Republic next week.

Kearns called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to follow Washington in blacklisting the IRGC as a terrorist group.

IRGC provides resources and military know-how to such terrorist entities as Lebanon's Hezbollah and Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group ruling over the Gaza Strip.

The Guards, formed shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, answer to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and boast their own ground, naval and air forces.