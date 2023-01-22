Bomb alert on Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece - report
Greek warplanes were scrambled to escort the flight with over 190 people on board
A bomb alert was reported Sunday on Ryanair flight en route from Poland to Greece, according to a defense ministry source.
Greek F-16 fighters were scrambled to escort the flight with over 190 people on board after a bomb alert was reported to authorities, the source told AFP. The plane had earlier been escorted by Hungarian warplanes, the official added.
The plane, which is a Boeing 737, landed in an isolated location at Athens International Airport shortly before 1600 GMT and was under inspection by a bomb disposal team, state news agency ANA reported.
In 2021, a Ryanair flight on the Athens-Vilnius route was ordered to be grounded in Belarusian airspace following a bomb threat that was allegedly sent from Switzerland. Minsk was later accused of fabricating the bomb alert report to detain Roman Protasevich, a Belarussian journalist and antigovernment activist who was removed from the flight and arrested following the incident.