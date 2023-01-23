UK's Prince Andrew gathers $12m in legal costs against sex abuse accuser

The Duke of York claims that he never met Virginia Giuffre and that a photo of the two of them together was doctored

The UK's Prince Andrew has collected some $12 million to launch a legal case against Virginia Giuffre, who has accused the royal of sexual abuse.

A source within the royal family reportedly told The Sun: “Andrew has always insisted he is innocent and finally wants to prove it in a U.S. court. He was pressured into settling the case to avoid overshadowing the Platinum Jubilee and has paid a heavy price, personally and professionally. The King is happy for him to pursue this. As Head of State, he can’t back him publicly, but Andrew is still his brother and he wants the best for him.”

The Duke of York claims that he never met Giuffre and that a photo of the two of them together was doctored. Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex offender also featured in the picture, has claimed that it's faked, saying, “I don’t believe it’s real for a second.”

HANDOUT / US DISTRICT COURT - SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK (SDNY) / AFP (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo.

The photo features then 17-year-old Giuffre as Andrew holds her around the waste. Maxwell, speaking from a Florida prison where she is serving 20 years, added: “It’s a fake… there’s never been an original, and further, there is no photograph. I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

Additionally, Giuffre withdrew sex abuse allegations against U.S. lawyer Alan Dershowitz. While speaking to the New York Times, she said she may have "made a mistake" in accusing him.