'It is something that cannot be decided without a court... decision first. You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because I don't like you'

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials suspected in the “brutal” crackdown on the anti-regime unrest, but did not add Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its terror group blacklist.

At a meeting in Belgium, EU foreign ministers agreed to target a government minister, regional governors, and lawmakers with sanctions – from travel bans to asset freezes.

Relations between the 27-nation bloc and Tehran have deteriorated during stalled efforts to revive talks on its nuclear program. The EU has been increasingly critical of the ongoing violent treatment of protestors and the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for its use in its invasion of Ukraine.

“The sanctions are important, they are necessary, but not sufficient. The EU should be on the same page as its ally the U.S. in adding the IRGC to its terror list," said Jason Brodsky, a Middle East analyst and policy director for United Against Nuclear Iran.

He noted to i24NEWS, though, that the U.S. should also “demonstrate more leadership on the issue,” suggesting that Washington publicly expresses its support for world powers to add the Guards to their terror blacklists.

Sweden, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said the bloc's foreign ministers meeting in Brussels "adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression."

The European Parliament also called on the EU to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity, blaming it for the clampdown on the protests now into their fourth month.

Click here for an Explainer on Iran’s IRGC.

Brodsky said it was important for the EU to add the Guards to its blacklist for two reasons:

“The Guards are an economic behemoth in Iran. It has a very wide reach in the Iranian system, so to brand it as a terrorist organization would be a force multiplier as it would help instill more market deterrence in blocking IRGC businesses and related entities from engaging in transactions which resource the Guards.”

At least four people have been executed since the demonstrations began in September 2022. At least 519 people have been killed and more than 19,200 others arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran.

“There’s also a symbolic element," Brodsky continued. "You have Iranian revolutionaries on the streets showcasing that they clearly view the IRGC as an enemy of the people. It would be a strong statement for the democracies of the world to say ‘we hear you, we stand with the Iranian people’.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617488966823075841 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

But the EU ministers have not moved forward with blacklisting the Guards.

"The Iranian regime, the Revolutionary Guards, terrorize their own population day after day," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Monday's meeting.

But the EU's top diplomat said a court ruling with a concrete legal condemnation had to first be handed down in a member country before applying such designation.

"It is something that cannot be decided without a court... decision first. You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because I don't like you," Josep Borrell said.

But Brodsky noted that the EU has added individuals to its terror blacklist before based on a U.S. court indictment, pointing to Gholam Shakuri, an IRGC member charged for his involvement in a 2011 bomb plot to kill Washington’s then-Saudi ambassador.

“The notion that a listing must come from a European court ruling, I would argue, doesn’t have much merit," Brodsky said.

So why would Borrell hang his hat on that formality?

“He’s reluctant to take this step because he doesn’t want to lose the diplomatic doors on Iran,” Brodsky charged, calling it an “unacceptable reason.”

“The EU’s policy on Iran has been a galactic failure. If they’re not willing to take this step, it’s because of a desire to save something that’s not revivable,” he said, referring to stalled talks between world powers and Tehran over its nuclear program.