Finland must consider joining NATO without Sweden - Finnish FM

Finland's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the country must be prepared to join NATO without its Nordic neighbor after objections by Turkey to Sweden's bid to join the intergovernmental military alliance.

"We have to assess the situation, whether something has happened that in the longer term would prevent Sweden from going ahead," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told national public broadcaster Yleisradio Oy.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that Sweden should not expect his country's backing to join NATO following the burning of a Quran outside Ankara's embassy in Stockholm.

"Sweden should not expect support from us for NATO," Erdogan said in his first official response to Saturday's incident by an anti-Islam politician during a protest approved by the Swedish police despite Turkey's objections.

Haavisto expressed his view that there would be a delay in obtaining approval from Turkey until after Ankara holds elections, which are scheduled in May. Erdogan announced on Saturday that Turks will head to the polls on May 14 for parliamentary elections, a month earlier than had previously been vocalized.

The Finnish foreign minister said that a joint Finland-Sweden bid was still the preferable option and stressed that it was "too early to take a position."