Germany on Tuesday reportedly agreed to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine after months of debate.

According to Der Spiegel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided to deliver the battle tanks to Ukraine for its fight against Russia's invasion. The German news site added that Western allies want to go along with the move, indicating that the United States could send Abrams tanks as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poland officially asked Germany for consent to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Warsaw's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter that he expected Berlin to “join the coalition” of Ukraine’s allies as it serves a common cause of ensuring the “security of the whole of Europe.”

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in turn signaled that allies could start training Ukrainian forces to use Leopard tanks. The minister, who took office last week, said that he "expressly encouraged partner countries that have Leopard tanks that are ready for deployment to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks."

Berlin had been under intense international pressure in recent weeks as it refused to allow the export of the much-needed tanks to Ukraine amid intensified Russian attacks.

Last week, it was reported that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was in a standoff with Berlin over the issue.