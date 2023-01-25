Nearly 25% percent of Dutch millennials and Gen Z think Holocaust 'myth'

53% of Dutch respondents do not cite the Netherlands as a country where the Holocaust took place

Nearly 23 percent of Dutch millennials and Gen Z respondents believe that the Holocaust is a myth or that the number of Jews that were killed is “greatly exaggerated,” a survey showed.

A national study conducted by Schoen Cooperman Research revealed “significant gaps” in Holocaust knowledge and awareness in the Netherlands, raising concern that “Holocaust denial and distortion are problems” in the European country.

“Further, 29 percent of Dutch respondents, including 37 percent of Dutch millennials and Gen Z respondents believe that two million or fewer Jews were killed during the Holocaust,” the study said.

The numbers are the highest among the countries that the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which commissioned the survey, has previously studied. The majority of the Dutch respondents also do not list their country among those that were affected by the Holocaust, according to the study.

“Moreover, despite the fact that over 70 percent of the Netherlands’ Jewish population perished during the Holocaust, a majority of Dutch respondents (53 percent), including 60 percent of Dutch Millennials and Gen Z, do not cite the Netherlands as a country where the Holocaust took place,” it said.

Nearly 53 percent of Dutch respondents said something similar to the Holocaust could happen today. The study is based on 2,000 interviews across the Netherlands.