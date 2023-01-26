Israel's Herzog tells NATO 'Iranian threat challenges the world order'

'NATO and Israel are allies and share the fundamental values ​​of democracy'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday warned of the Iranian threat in a speech at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“NATO and Israel are allies and share the fundamental values ​​of democracy. We share the same determination to defend these values ​​and deter those who threaten them. I am very happy to see the strengthening of ties between Israel and the NATO,” Herzog said alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"I am very happy to see that the ties between Israel and NATO continue to develop in many areas, through frequent visits and consultations, through concrete measures such as the posting of an Israeli liaison officer to the MARCOM (Allied Maritime Command), and to training and joint projects that bring us closer and allow us to act more effectively,” he said, expressing the threats to the Jewish state and to the world.

“Threats are indeed not static. Beyond conventional warfare, we also face a wide range of emerging changes and challenges, ranging from space and cybersecurity to climate, armed drones, energy resilience and so many others. In all these areas, the deepening of the Israel-NATO partnership is a valuable asset. Our collaboration strengthens the security of the citizens of NATO member countries, Israel, and the like-minded, peace-loving nations of the world," he continued.

The Israeli president referred to the conflict in Ukraine as a "terrible war" which "continues to cause unnecessary human suffering and jeopardize the well-being and prosperity of millions of people."

"Israel has been a partner in relief efforts in Kyiv and our hearts continue to go out to the people of Ukraine as they defend their homes and their country," he said. "But the crisis goes beyond Ukraine's borders. With the Iranian threat now on Europe's doorstep, the international order is also in question. Iran's radical regime is executing innocent citizens at home, launching attacks and undermines stability in the Middle East, spreads weapons, death and terror in Europe, especially in Ukraine, and throughout the world, and continues its belligerent quest for nuclear weapons for regional and global domination," the head of state warned.

Herzog also highlighted the dangers threatening the Jewish state by pointing the finger at Hamas, which is "one of Iran's main proxies."

"Hamas threatens, kills and seeks every means to harm innocent civilians. A terrorist squad affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad that was about to carry out an attack in Israel was arrested on Thursday. We will continue to act to prevent terror wherever it is, without compromise", assured the Israeli president.