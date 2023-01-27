'Forgetting the lessons of history leads to the repetition of terrible tragedies,' Russian President Vladimir Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday repeated a claim that neo-Nazis were committing crimes in Ukraine as the world marked Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Moscow has continuously used this allegation to justify its military intervention in Kyiv, claims that have been contested by the Ukrainian government and the country's Jewish community.

Friday marked the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp built by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland, a date that has become known as Holocaust Remembrance Day. World leaders globally released statements marking the occasion and commemorating the lives lost during the Holocaust.

"Forgetting the lessons of history leads to the repetition of terrible tragedies," Putin said, according to AFP. "This is evidenced by the crimes against civilians, ethnic cleansing, and punitive actions organized by neo-Nazis in Ukraine. It is against that evil that our soldiers are bravely fighting," Putin said in a statement.

The Soviet Union's victory over Hitler's army, long considered a symbol of pride for Russians, has taken center stage since the beginning of the military intervention. However, the Auschwitz museum did not invite Russian representatives to the ceremony marking 78 years since the Soviet Red Army liberated the Nazi camp because of the offensive in Ukraine.

According to AFP, Putin said that "attempts to revise the contributions of our country to the Great Victory (against Hitler) actually equates to justifying the crimes of Nazism and opens the way for the revival of its deadly ideology."