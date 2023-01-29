Irreverent yet thought-provoking, the artwork is created on a site that served as a station en route to Nazi camps

A series of striking murals appeared on the walls of the Holocaust Memorial in Milan, Italy, portraying the world's most famous cartoon family deported to Nazi concentration camps.

On the occasion of the Holocaust Remembrance Day, pop artist aleXsandro Palombo created "Track 21 The Simpsons deported to Auschwitz," on a site—now converted to a commemorative museum—where hundreds of Jews were loaded onto livestock wagons headed for the concentration camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Mauthausen, Bergen-Belsen, Flossenbürg, Ravensbrück, Fossoli and Bolzano.

Courtesy of aleXsandro Palombo This image shows the Simpsons family before impending deportation to the camps.

The first artwork is a portrait of the family before the deportation, in the second one the Simpsons, now prisoners, appear emaciated, skeletal, and wearing the striped uniforms of the concentration camps, deprived of their dignity.

“These works are a visual stumble that allows us to see what we no longer see. The most terrible things can become reality and Art has the duty to remember them because it is a powerful antidote against oblivion. The horror of the Jewish genocide must be transmitted without filters to the new generations to protect humanity from other horrors such as the Shoah," declared Palombo.

This is not the first time that the artist tackles the theme of the Holocaust. His works devoted to the genocide were analyzed in essays including "Holocaust Icons in Art: The Warsaw Ghetto Boy and Anne Frank" by the authoritative Israeli historian Batya Brutin, art critic and visual arts researcher of the Holocaust and winner of the Yad Vashem award for lifetime achievement in the field of Holocaust education.