Boris Johnson says Russia’s Putin threatened to kill him with ‘missile’

‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute’

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson revealed in a documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him with a “missile” when he warned him about the West’s response to the Ukraine invasion.

Johnson told a three-part BBC documentary “Putin vs the West” that will be aired on Monday that he had a “very long, most extraordinary call” with Putin prior to the war beginning last February. After he warned the Russian leader in a phone call about the tough Western sanctions in response to Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, Putin threatened to target him.

“He sort of threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute’, or something like that’,” Johnson said.

“I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate,” he added.

Johnson also warned Putin that Russian aggression would only lead to “more NATO, not less NATO” referring to Moscow’s concerns about Ukraine joining the U.S.-led alliance. The documentary reflects on how the West failed to stop the Russian president who kept denying his plans to invade Ukraine even as Russian forces were being pulled to the border.