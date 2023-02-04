Portugal to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, PM says

Portugal hopes to deliver the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by the end of March

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Saturday said that the country would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Hew did not specify, however, how many would be shipped. He added that Portugal is in talks with Germany to obtain parts needed to repair several inoperable Leopard tanks in Portugal's weapon inventory.

"We are currently working to be able to dispense some of our tanks," Costa told Lusa news agency during a trip to the Central African Republic, according to Reuters. "I know how many tanks will be (sent to Ukraine), but that will be announced at the appropriate time."

Last month, the head of the Portuguese armed forces, Admiral António Silva Ribeiro, said the country had 37 Leopard 2 tanks. Still, it has been widely reported by local media that most are inoperable.

The country is working with Germany to get the parts needed to repair the non-operational tanks, Costa said, adding he hoped to deliver them to Ukraine by the end of March.

The defense ministry said it would not comment on the "operability of weapons and equipment systems" for security reasons.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country would receive 120 to 140 Western tanks in a "first wave" of deliveries from a coalition of 12 countries.