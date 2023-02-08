Cutting Simpsons mural in front of Iranian consulate in Italy defaced

'The Taliban censorship arrived on time again this morning in the center of Milan.'

Unknown vandals defaced a mural in Milan, Italy showing a Simpsons character holding the severed head of Iran's Ayatollah. The art piece, which appeared in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeted Tehran's repressive regime through the medium of pop art and parody.

Courtesy of aleXsandro Palombo 'The Final Cut, Marge Simpson and Ali Khamenei,' defaced.

The mural by the artist aleXsandro Palombo, entitled "The Final Cut - Marge and Khamenei," displayed the blue-haired Simpson matriarch Marge armed with a knife in one hand and holding Ali Khamenei's head in the other. It is "a symbolic work with which the artist completed the triptych artworks created to condemn the ferocious repressions adopted by the Islamic Republic and in support of courageous resistance of Iranian women," Palombo said.

Iran saw waves of female-led protests sparked by the death last year of a young Kurdish-Iranian woman at the hands of the regime's brutal religious police. The movement was met with a vicious crackdown by the Mullah regime, while drawing an outpouring of sympathy internationally.

"The Taliban censorship arrived on time again this morning in the center of Milan. It is the demonstration of how much the dictatorship of Tehran is afraid of the power of art against a regime that silences the people and distorts reality," the artist said, linking the Islamic regimes of Iran and Afghanistan, both infamous for repression of women. "Their black paint will not obscure the path to freedom. We will continue to use color to shed light on the courageous resistance of Iranian women and the right to freedom."

Palombo's recent projects included the irreverent yet thought-provoking "Track 21 The Simpsons deported to Auschwitz," portraying the world's most famous cartoon family deported to Nazi concentration camps.